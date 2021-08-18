Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Medical Inc. is focused on the design and development of a robotic surgical system for application in minimally invasive surgery. The Company’s SPORT Surgical System includes a surgeon-controlled robotic platform which incorporates a 3D high-definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures through a single incision. The surgical system also includes a surgeon workstation which provides a surgeon with an advanced ergonomic interface to the robotic platform for controlling the instruments and viewing the inside of a patient’s body in 3D during MIS procedures. Titan Medical Inc. is based in ON, Canada. “

Separately, Bloom Burton reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Titan Medical in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of TMDI opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Titan Medical has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.13.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Titan Medical will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMDI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Titan Medical by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Titan Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Titan Medical by 38.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 71,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Titan Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Titan Medical by 19.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976 shares in the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the Enos robotic single-access surgical system (Enos system), a single-port robotic surgical system that includes a surgeon-controlled patient cart that includes a 3D high definition vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

