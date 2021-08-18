Tokenbox (TBX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4,071.00

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded up 15.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. During the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 27.7% lower against the US dollar. One Tokenbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0108 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Tokenbox has a market capitalization of $120,963.39 and approximately $4,071.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002207 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00057709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002979 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015394 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $388.03 or 0.00856231 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00047983 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.51 or 0.00104837 BTC.

Tokenbox Profile

TBX is a coin. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokenbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tokenbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tokenbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

