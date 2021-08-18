Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,080 Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,576,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,253,000 after purchasing an additional 297,713 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 41.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 108,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after purchasing an additional 31,872 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at $624,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 39.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 10,323 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHH opened at $47.92 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $33.76 and a 1-year high of $48.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.11.

