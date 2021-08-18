Tortoise Investment Management LLC Acquires 330 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 64,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total value of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,464 shares of company stock valued at $6,097,611 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX opened at $86.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.62. The company has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

