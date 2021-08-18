Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,241,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 6.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,886,545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,808,865,000 after buying an additional 998,090 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 27.2% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 3,827,433 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,996,619,000 after purchasing an additional 817,857 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth $391,275,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Netflix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,024,334 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,099,334,000 after purchasing an additional 505,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on Netflix from $750.00 to $720.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Netflix from $586.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $518.91 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $458.60 and a 1-year high of $593.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $518.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

