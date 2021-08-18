Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 21,138 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,493,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,385,000 after buying an additional 30,405 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,902,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 60,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

