Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 39.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 369.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $105.92 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.35. The firm has a market cap of $127.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.