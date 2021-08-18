Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,750 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Generation Bio by 148.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Generation Bio by 222.4% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 62,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.36, for a total value of $1,587,764.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 63,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.84, for a total transaction of $1,587,077.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 269,786 shares of company stock worth $6,798,074 over the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.99. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 5.56.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Generation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

