ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Down 27.6% in July

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ToughBuilt Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $762,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 288,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 210,732 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 164.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 69,880 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in ToughBuilt Industries in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ToughBuilt Industries by 183.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,880,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 1,863,400 shares during the last quarter. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TBLT opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.56. ToughBuilt Industries has a one year low of $0.49 and a one year high of $1.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71.

ToughBuilt Industries (NASDAQ:TBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). ToughBuilt Industries had a negative return on equity of 55.19% and a negative net margin of 41.02%.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

