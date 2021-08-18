Tower token (TOWER) Price Hits $0.0253 on Major Exchanges

Tower token (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. In the last week, Tower token has traded down 21.5% against the U.S. dollar. Tower token has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and approximately $407,149.00 worth of Tower token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tower token coin can now be bought for $0.0253 or 0.00000070 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Tower token

Tower token (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Tower token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 222,896,550 coins. Tower token’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Buying and Selling Tower token

