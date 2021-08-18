TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS GRAMF opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91. TPCO has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

About TPCO

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

