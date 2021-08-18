TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

TPCO (OTCMKTS:GRAMF) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of TPCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

OTCMKTS GRAMF opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.91. TPCO has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $13.96.

TPCO Holding Corp., cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, retails, and delivers cannabis in California. The company offers approximately 17 owned and licensed brands offering 250 stock keeping units across 20 form-factors, such as jarred and bagged whole flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, bulk extracts, vaporizer cartridges, ready-to-use vapes, concentrates, gummies, chocolate, beverages, capsules, tinctures, lozenges, topicals, bath bombs, and body care products.

