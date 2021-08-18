Traders Purchase High Volume of CDK Global Call Options (NASDAQ:CDK)

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 3,487 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,457% compared to the typical volume of 224 call options.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ CDK opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CDK. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 344.5% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in CDK Global in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CDK Global by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CDK Global

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

