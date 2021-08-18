Traders Purchase High Volume of Icahn Enterprises Call Options (NASDAQ:IEP)

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 4,718 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 897% compared to the typical volume of 473 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IEP. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 12.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 192,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,352,000 after purchasing an additional 21,623 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Icahn Enterprises by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,585,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Icahn Enterprises by 11.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,796 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 10.2% during the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 25,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEP stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,335. The company has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Icahn Enterprises has a 12-month low of $47.45 and a 12-month high of $69.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.99.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The conglomerate reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.48). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Icahn Enterprises will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s payout ratio is -109.14%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following business ten segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Railcar, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, Railcar and Mining. The Investment segment is comprises of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

