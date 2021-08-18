Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 14,063 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 4,162% compared to the typical volume of 330 call options.

NYSE SIG opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $83.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.02.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.96. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 98.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.12%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Signet Jewelers from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In other news, Director Andre Branch purchased 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.58 per share, for a total transaction of $198,666.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total value of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,137.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

