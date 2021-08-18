Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Travel Leisure Co. provide membership and leisure services. The company offer vacation experiences and travel inspiration to owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations and Panorama. Travel Leisure Co., formerly known as Wyndham Destinations Inc., is based in Orlando, United States. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Travel + Leisure stock opened at $50.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 1.93. Travel + Leisure has a 12 month low of $26.91 and a 12 month high of $68.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.15. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 5.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Travel + Leisure’s payout ratio is presently -127.66%.

In related news, Director George Herrera sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $36,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Dean Brown acquired 1,000 shares of Travel + Leisure stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.10 per share, for a total transaction of $52,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $823,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $1,364,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $17,092,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Travel + Leisure in the first quarter valued at $81,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

Travel + Leisure Co provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

