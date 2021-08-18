Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Peter Heerma Sells 1,407 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) insider Peter Heerma sold 1,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total value of $24,087.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

TVTX stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.67. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.67.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 116.12% and a negative return on equity of 78.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,309,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,678,000 after purchasing an additional 123,057 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,475,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,845,000 after purchasing an additional 454,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on TVTX shares. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Wedbush cut shares of Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Travere Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

