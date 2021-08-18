Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,178 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 327,695 shares.The stock last traded at $20.44 and had previously closed at $22.26.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.70.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

