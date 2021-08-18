TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.01

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.01 and last traded at $90.79, with a volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.64.
TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.44.
In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $156,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,504,095.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,869 shares of company stock worth $14,064,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,471,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after buying an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
TriNet Group Company Profile (NYSE:TNET)
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.
Recommended Story: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.