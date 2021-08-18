TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Reaches New 12-Month High at $91.01

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $91.01 and last traded at $90.79, with a volume of 404 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.64.

TNET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TriNet Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 target price on the stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.44.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.39, for a total value of $156,780.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,504,095.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samantha Wellington sold 15,193 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $1,244,610.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,033,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,869 shares of company stock worth $14,064,788 in the last three months. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,288,000 after acquiring an additional 467,624 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 92.5% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after buying an additional 336,045 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the second quarter worth approximately $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TriNet Group during the first quarter worth approximately $14,471,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,538,000 after buying an additional 166,978 shares during the last quarter. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

