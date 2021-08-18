Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.440-$11.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. TheStreet upgraded Trinseo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Trinseo in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded Trinseo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trinseo has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.78.

Trinseo stock traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.20. 8,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,213. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.15. Trinseo has a 1 year low of $24.30 and a 1 year high of $76.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.95) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Trinseo will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.61%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Klynne Johnson sold 2,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $172,385.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

