Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $125.00

Tritax EuroBox plc (LON:EBOX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 125 ($1.63) and last traded at GBX 124.66 ($1.63), with a volume of 400764 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.80 ($1.62).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of Tritax EuroBox in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 114.55.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.9%.

About Tritax EuroBox (LON:EBOX)

Tritax EuroBox plc invest in and manage a well-diversified portfolio of large, high-quality logistics real estate assets, known as Big Boxes. It seeks to invests in properties fulfilling a key part of the logistics and distribution supply chain for occupiers including retailers, manufacturers and third-party logistics operators.

