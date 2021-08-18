TrueFi Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (TRU)

TrueFi (CURRENCY:TRU) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One TrueFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00001460 BTC on popular exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $91.63 million and approximately $89.64 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 22% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.37 or 0.00056841 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00015422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $377.82 or 0.00846620 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00047856 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.47 or 0.00104127 BTC.

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi (TRU) is a coin. Its launch date was June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,446,312,655 coins and its circulating supply is 140,608,485 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079 . The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

Buying and Selling TrueFi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

