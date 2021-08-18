Truist Securiti Weighs in on Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.17. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SHO. Truist upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%.

In related news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,648.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,416,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,186,000 after buying an additional 483,011 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,237,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,542,000 after buying an additional 925,870 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,525,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,990,000 after purchasing an additional 610,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 36.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,425,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,502,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,605,000 after purchasing an additional 166,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

