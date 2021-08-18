TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $483.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. TrumpCoin has a total market cap of $466,479.40 and $483.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrumpCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0706 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Netko (NETKO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Lition (LIT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elite Swap (ELT) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Baby Bitcoin (BBTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YUGE (TRUMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000646 BTC.

TrumpCoin Coin Profile

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. The Reddit community for TrumpCoin is https://reddit.com/r/trumpcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for TrumpCoin is www.trumpcoin.com . TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrumpCoin was named after the political candidate, Donald Trump and it promotes some of the same ideals they see in said candidate, such as: Free Speech and Fair Trade Capitalism. Since TrumpCoin relies heavily on the election for publicity, the Dev team have come up with a solution to assure TRUMP holders will not suffer from this decrease in demand: TRUMP will be exchangeable 1-1 for Teth tokens (TrumpTech) that will be built on the the Ethereum network in order to support smart contracts and Dapp “

Buying and Selling TrumpCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrumpCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

