Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) Short Interest Update

Tsuruha Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSUSF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,400 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the July 15th total of 60,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 824.0 days.

Shares of Tsuruha stock opened at $120.25 on Wednesday. Tsuruha has a 12-month low of $115.47 and a 12-month high of $148.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.54.

About Tsuruha

TSURUHA Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the management and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following business divisions: Drugstore, Dispensing, Nursing, Mail Order, and Group Support Business. The Drugstore Business division handles the operations of drugstore chains.

