Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cowen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.58% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Tufin Software Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of TUFN stock opened at $10.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $6.34 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $391.23 million, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.08. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.27% and a negative net margin of 31.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. 35.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

