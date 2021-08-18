TUI (LON:TUI) Given “Sell” Rating at Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TUI. UBS Group set a GBX 170 ($2.22) price target on TUI in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on TUI from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 410 ($5.36) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays set a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on TUI in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of TUI in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) price objective on shares of TUI in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of GBX 249.17 ($3.26).

Shares of TUI traded up GBX 1.30 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 314 ($4.10). The company had a trading volume of 1,827,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,615,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,270.87, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.38. TUI has a 52 week low of GBX 264.90 ($3.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 580.20 ($7.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £3.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.69.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners. The company operates a fleet of 1,600 travel agencies and online portals; 5 airlines with approximately 150 aircrafts; and 17 cruise liners, as well as approximately 400 hotels.

