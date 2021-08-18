Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells $1,254,201.38 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.73, for a total transaction of $1,254,201.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.19, for a total transaction of $1,093,548.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total transaction of $463,296.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $1,045,500.00.

TWLO traded down $5.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $338.99. The company had a trading volume of 907,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,001,998. The company has a market capitalization of $60.05 billion, a PE ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $375.33. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.23 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $424.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

