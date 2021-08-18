Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by Peoples Bank OH

Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in Twitter were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWTR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Twitter by 15.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Twitter by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twitter by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in Twitter by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Twitter by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 851 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Twitter alerts:

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total transaction of $470,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 18,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $1,260,821.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,418 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,328. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TWTR traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $62.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,358,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.65. The stock has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.68 and a beta of 0.77. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.39) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Twitter from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Twitter from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Twitter from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.