Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,506 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $2,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $495,884,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,153,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,493,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,955,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Twitter by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $330,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Twitter from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price target on Twitter from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Twitter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.29.

In other news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $801,071.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $470,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 65,418 shares of company stock worth $4,422,328 over the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $62.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.65. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a PE ratio of 133.79 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.