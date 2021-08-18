Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 328,793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 469,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,517,000 after acquiring an additional 15,281 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TYL. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $492.56 price objective (up previously from $395.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.57.

NYSE TYL opened at $472.24 on Wednesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $319.58 and a 52 week high of $498.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $468.58. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.95 and a beta of 0.60.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.63. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $4,083,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 74,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,399,159.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 710 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.44, for a total value of $345,372.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 59,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,734,497.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,407 shares of company stock worth $15,868,812. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

