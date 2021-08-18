U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.
U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.07. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.
In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,809 shares of company stock worth $447,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
About U.S. Physical Therapy
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.
Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.