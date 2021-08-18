U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

U.S. Physical Therapy has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. U.S. Physical Therapy has a dividend payout ratio of 55.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect U.S. Physical Therapy to earn $3.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $111.47 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.07. U.S. Physical Therapy has a fifty-two week low of $74.79 and a fifty-two week high of $143.67. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total value of $177,959.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathleen A. Gilmartin acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $116.67 per share, for a total transaction of $116,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,809 shares of company stock worth $447,960 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

