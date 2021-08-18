Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Ucommune International stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ucommune International has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $12.07.

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ucommune International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Ucommune International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

