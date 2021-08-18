Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) Short Interest Update

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 180,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 189,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Ucommune International stock opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Ucommune International has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $12.07.
Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.37 million for the quarter.
About Ucommune International
Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.
