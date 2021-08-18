UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 422.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 727.4% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in UDR by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 1,136.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UDR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UDR from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on UDR in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,794 shares in the company, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Clinton D. Mcdonnough sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $277,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,742,950. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UDR opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.34 and a twelve month high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a PE ratio of 1,060.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

