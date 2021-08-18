UGI (NYSE:UGI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UGI (NYSE:UGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$3.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of UGI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

Get UGI alerts:

Shares of UGI traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $47.15. 13,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 991,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. UGI has a 52-week low of $31.09 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.57. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. UGI’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that UGI will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.