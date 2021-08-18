UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNCFF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UniCredit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.60 target price for the company.

UNCFF stock opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $7.30 and a 52-week high of $13.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

