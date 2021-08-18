UniLend (UFT) Market Capitalization Achieves $35.57 Million

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. UniLend has a total market capitalization of $35.57 million and $4.27 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, UniLend has traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UniLend coin can now be bought for approximately $1.14 or 0.00002522 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00057662 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00015455 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.14 or 0.00854416 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00048142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00100874 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend (UFT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,134,300 coins. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

According to CryptoCompare, “UniLend is a permission-less decentralized DeFi protocol that combines spot trading services and money markets with lending and borrowing services through smart contracts. In the money markets, the interest rates and collateralization ratio are based on supply, demand, and other market forces and borrowing limits are decided by liquidity in the trading pairs.The integrated smart contract for both features of the protocol allows both trading & DeFi capabilities to co-exist within the same protocol. “

UniLend Coin Trading

