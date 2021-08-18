Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 14.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.06% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.68.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $225.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.60. The firm has a market cap of $147.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $171.50 and a 12 month high of $231.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

