uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Down 3.4% on Insider Selling

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) shares dropped 3.4% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $28.02 and last traded at $28.04. Approximately 8,772 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 422,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

Specifically, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $212,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 74,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,679.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 1,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $27,770.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,450 shares of company stock worth $696,149 over the last ninety days. 2.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QURE has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised uniQure from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. uniQure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.21.

The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 15.06 and a current ratio of 15.06.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported $8.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $5.54. uniQure had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 60.66%. The business had revenue of $463.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.65 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,961,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its stake in uniQure by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 149,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 26,013 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in uniQure by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 153.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

