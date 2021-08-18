United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTDI. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Internet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.51 ($50.01).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €35.61 ($41.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57. United Internet has a 12-month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12-month high of €42.97 ($50.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €34.69.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

