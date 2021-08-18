United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on UTDI. UBS Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of United Internet in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) price target on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Internet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.51 ($50.01).

Shares of United Internet stock opened at €35.61 ($41.89) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57. United Internet has a 12-month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12-month high of €42.97 ($50.55). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €34.69.

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

