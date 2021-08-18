United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.52% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “UMC specializes in providing foundry services for high performance semiconductor applications. Its core competency lies in its ability to produce high yield Integrated Circuit wafers, manufactured on a per-customer basis. The company draws its distinction from industry leading technology. In addition to wafer manufacturing, its customers benefit from services such as extensive IP resources, free-of-charge design libraries, and full front-end and backend support. “

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

UMC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of United Microelectronics in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

Shares of UMC opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.00. United Microelectronics has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, research analysts predict that United Microelectronics will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UMC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 256,831,800.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,568,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after buying an additional 2,568,318 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of United Microelectronics by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Microelectronics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

About United Microelectronics

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Microelectronics (UMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.