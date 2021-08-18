United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in United States Steel by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 28,740 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 91,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 89,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United States Steel by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,063,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,003,000 after purchasing an additional 242,305 shares during the last quarter. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

X stock opened at $28.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.83. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $29.97.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.