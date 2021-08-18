United States Steel (NYSE:X) Stock Price Up 5.6%

Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) rose 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $29.85. Approximately 468,930 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 22,103,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.26.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 2.16.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 20.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.67) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is presently -0.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of X. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 287.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the first quarter worth $40,000. 63.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile (NYSE:X)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

