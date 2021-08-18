Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) Shares Sold by PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.

PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,376 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in Universal Logistics were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 7,186.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 16,672 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Universal Logistics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 19,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 417,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $8,772,897.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,302,736 shares in the company, valued at $300,357,456. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Universal Logistics stock traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $22.06. 684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,904. The company has a market capitalization of $593.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $422.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Universal Logistics Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of customized transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Logistics, Intermodal, Trucking, Company-Managed Brokerage, and Other. The Contract Logistics segment delivers value-added and/or dedicated transportation services to support in-bound logistics to original equipment manufacturers and major retailers on a contractual basis, generally pursuant to terms of one year or longer.

