UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) Trading Down 7.3%

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) shares were down 7.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $14.90. Approximately 112,734 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,241,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.07.

A number of analysts recently commented on TIGR shares. TheStreet lowered UP Fintech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UP Fintech in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $21.10 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.76.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TIGR. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in UP Fintech in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,512,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 5,487.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,264 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 670.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,620,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,234 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of UP Fintech in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,185,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,293,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,716 shares in the last quarter. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UP Fintech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TIGR)

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

