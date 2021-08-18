US Capital Advisors Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TC Energy in a report issued on Friday, August 13th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.28 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.21. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for TC Energy’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$61.28 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of TC Energy to C$77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.33.

TRP stock opened at C$60.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$58.89 billion and a PE ratio of 29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.45. TC Energy has a 12 month low of C$50.61 and a 12 month high of C$65.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$61.98.

In other TC Energy news, Director James Eckert purchased 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$64.24 per share, with a total value of C$105,542.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Also, Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 1,675 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.99, for a total transaction of C$100,480.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$146,731.14. Insiders have sold a total of 2,614 shares of company stock valued at $166,785 in the last three months.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

