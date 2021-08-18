UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Price Target Lowered to $7.50 at Morgan Stanley

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UWMC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UWM from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus began coverage on UWM in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush cut UWM from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.25 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on UWM in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.40.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $7.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.29. UWM has a 52 week low of $6.25 and a 52 week high of $14.38.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that UWM will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

In other news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of UWM during the 2nd quarter valued at $534,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 55,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 316.1% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 793,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of UWM by 189.3% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 177,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 116,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

