V-ID (VIDT) Price Up 65.5% Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. V-ID has a total market cap of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the US dollar. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00057736 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002199 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $388.34 or 0.00854067 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00048027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.43 or 0.00104302 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (VIDT) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official message board is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for V-ID is about.v-id.org

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

