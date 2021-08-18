Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)’s share price traded down 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.54 and last traded at $19.57. 469,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 28,486,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.33.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.53.

The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $100.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vale by 388.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new position in Vale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Vale during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 23.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

