Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 1.7% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 13,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 3.1% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vale by 17.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on shares of Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.53.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $20.33 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.92. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $10.29 and a 52 week high of $23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $104.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Vale had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $1.8803 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

Vale Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.