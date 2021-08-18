Validity Price Tops $6.06 on Top Exchanges (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded 43.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. Over the last seven days, Validity has traded 48.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for $6.06 or 0.00013454 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Validity has a total market cap of $26.53 million and $62.64 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002957 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011172 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00190394 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Validity

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,376,793 coins and its circulating supply is 4,376,244 coins. Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org . Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Validity’s official website is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Validity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

